Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine launches $100 million program to help reduce number of railroad grade crossings

Calling grade crossings 'a safety hazard and a barrier to traffic,' the state says the program will assist both with construction and achieving federal grants.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced the creation of a new initiative to help eliminate unsafe railroad crossings in the state.

The $100 million program, created through Ohio's two-year operating budget, will directly fund local construction projects involving places where roads and tracks intersect. It will also assist communities in receiving additional grants from the Federal Railroad Administration.

"To compete for federal grants, communities need the resources to develop the projects, prepare federal applications, and commit matching funds to make Ohio’s grant applications competitive," DeWine said in a statement. "Railroad grade projects can be complex and expensive, and without state assistance, most communities do not have the resources to develop them. This program will provide support to get these projects moving in the right direction."

According to the governor's office, Ohio currently sports 5,700 railroad grade crossings statewide, and often these spots can be "both a safety hazard and a barrier to traffic, including emergency vehicles." Per the FRA, there have been more than 10,500 reports of blocked crossings in Ohio since 2019.

As part of the initiative, the Ohio Rail Development Commission plans to cast a "wide net" across the state. Several options will be considered, such as the improvement of existing grade crossings, replacement with other options like overhead bridges, or eliminating some intersections altogether.

"Eliminating grade crossings has a ripple effect on safety for motorists, train operators, and first responders who are often delayed by blocked crossings," ORDC Chair Scott Corbitt wrote. "We'll work with local communities in Ohio to ensure we maximize federal investment in Ohio."