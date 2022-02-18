Grand Rapids Girl Scout sells cookies in all 50 states

Six-year-old Adelyn Johnson has sold more than 1,100 boxes of cookies — and she's not done yet.

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — A look inside the Johnson family's home in Grand Rapids will show a house filled with hundreds of boxes of Girl Scout cookies.

It all began when 6-year-old Adelyn Johnson decided to join a new Girl Scout troop. When cookie season came, Adelyn set a big goal: sell 1,000 boxes.

She not only wanted to reach quadruple digits: she wanted to sell a box of cookies in all 50 U.S. states, a feat rarely accomplished.

"We were kind of shocked when she said she wanted to sell 1,000 boxes, and we weren't sure how we wanted to accomplish that," Adelyn's mother, Heather Johnson, said.

She thought the goal would be a great opportunity for her daughter to learn about marketing and geography.

"The state thing started with us getting a couple of orders online, and I was trying to explain where they came from. So, we had a friend print out the map, and we started coloring in from there," Johnson said.

She started posting videos of Adelyn on Facebook, recording their progress every step of the way. The videos made their way across the country, and Adelyn's map of the states was quickly being filled.

The lesser populated states, however, would prove to be a challenge.

"We had to put it out there that we were looking for these specific states, and once we got somebody who knew somebody somewhere else, then we would accomplish that," Johnson said.

On Feb. 9, after only about a month of selling cookies, Adelyn sold a box in Rhode Island, the last state left on the map.

In total, Adelyn has sold more than 1,100 boxes of cookies. Now, Adelyn, her mom and a close group of friends and family are spending the next few weeks counting orders and delivering boxes.

But, Adelyn is not done yet; she is still selling cookies from now until March 10. If you'd like to buy from her, here's a link to "Adelyn's Cookie World" online.