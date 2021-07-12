Gas prices in Ohio cheaper than the national average, AAA finds

The average price of a gallon of gas in Ohio now stands at $2.964.

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published on June 29, 2021.

If you live in the Buckeye State and think you have been paying a lot for gas recently, you may be shocked to discover that the average price for gasoline across Ohio is cheaper than the national average, according to AAA.

This week, the average price per gallon of gas in Northeast Ohio stands at $2.964, down three cents from last week, but up 80 cents from this time last year. Nationally, a gallon of gas currently costs $3.14.

Currently, you can find the cheapest gallon of gas in Northeast Ohio in Alliance, where one gallon will cost you $2.856, and the most expensive gallon can be found in Willard, where the average price as of July 12 is $3.135.

Research done by AAA also found that following the Fourth of July weekend, the United States experienced a nearly 1 million barrel per day jump in gas demand. This type of demand is expected to continue in the coming weeks as Americans continue to hit the road for summer travel.

"Peak summer driving season is in full swing as Americans hit the road to explore and gas prices are not backing down. Motorists are paying, on average, nearly a dollar more a gallon than last summer to fill up and close to 40 cents more than in 2019," says a release from AAA East Central.

Check out the list of gas prices in Northeast Ohio cities below: