Northwest Ohio mom starts allergy-friendly food drive

TOLEDO, Ohio — Over 32 million Americans are living with potentially life-threatening food allergies, and spring is peak season for people suffering.

May is Food Allergy Awareness Month, aimed at educating patients, families, friends and co-workers about the allergies of others.

Northwest Ohio mother Laura Edgell has a daughter with severe food allergies. Last year, she started an allergy-free food drive at the Ronald McDonald House in an effort to help out others.

Following a great turn out and high demand, she decided to go for it again.

If you'd like to participate and show your support at this year's drive, you can donate allergy-friendly foods at the Ronald McDonald House on Monroe Street. Donations will be accepted through the end of May.

If you're not familiar with allergy-friendly foods, Edgell has some items to look out for.

"I know the Ronald McDonald House is in dire need of gluten-free items, so macaroni and cheese; Annie’s mac-and-cheese is really great. The Enjoy Life brand, anything from the Enjoy Life brand is great," she said. "You can donate that directly to Ronald McDonald House. Any gluten-free pretzels would be amazing. Anything with top ten allergen-free is in need as well."

If you can't make it out to the Ronald McDonald House in time, you can donate online by clicking here.