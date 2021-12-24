'Lights on Milton': Ohio family's Christmas display shows cheer for charity in memory of Otsego student

Kelly Leake says every year, the family has people wanting to give donations to see the lights, but she'd rather see the whole community benefit instead.

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — A northwest Ohio family is paying it forward with a massive Christmas lights display they put up every year.

It's known as the Lights on Milton and it attracts thousands of people from all around to the town of Grand Rapids.

With more than 30,000 lights, the Christmas display on 15251 Milton Rd. has spread holiday joy for almost a decade.

"We love being part of family traditions. And it kinda makes us have that nostalgia feeling from what we experienced ourselves as kids and driving around and looking at Christmas lights," said Kelly Leake, owner of the home on Milton Road.

She says visitors sometimes want to give donations to see the Lights on Milton.

But this year is different.

"We are asking people to pay it forward to a young gentleman that is from Otsego," said Leake. "His name was Ashton. And Ashton, unfortunately, lost his life in September on Homecoming night."

Ashton Copeland lost his life in a car accident in Middleton Township back in the fall, just a few weeks into the school year.

"It's been extremely difficult for the family with Ashton passing away on September 25th," said Kristy Baker, Ashton Copeland's godmother. "That actually makes Thanksgiving two months. Christmas makes the perfect three months mark."

She says it makes the holidays hard on the family. But with the donations, they plan to keep his memory alive by giving scholarships to other students.

"They feel that it's something better to pass on in his memory to other people by doing the scholarship. That way his memory will carry on," said Leake. "That way his legacy, so to speak, will carry on."

Ashton's godmother says the family is grateful for Leake's lights.

"She brings so much joy to so many people and to bring a little bit of that for Ashton and the family, they feel the embrace and the support," said Baker.

In the meantime, Kelly Leake and her family plan to keep spreading that joy and giving back to their tight-knit community.

You can see the lights from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. every night up until next weekend.

Leake says sometimes they keep them on longer but you can check out their social media page for those times.

To support Ashton Copeland's memorial scholarship you can donate on the Lights on Milton social media page here, send a check in Ashton Copeland's name to Otsego Schools or walk into a Huntington Bank and let them know who you are donating to.

To support the verified GoFundMe click here or donate directly below.