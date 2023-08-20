Ohio man asking for help locating his missing brother

47-year-old Rustan Burks has been missing from his Tiffin home since July 23.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A northwest Ohio man - along with Tiffin police - is frantically working to find his brother, who went missing from his home in Tiffin almost a month ago.

Ryan Burks spent his career in law enforcement - first as a police officer then as an investigative agent for the state of Ohio.

Burks says his job was to breakdown crime scenes - gather the evidence and clues that would lead to many arrests.

But today, Ryan says he's out of options. He needs help from the community to help him find his brother, 47-year-old Rustan Burks, who went missing from his home in Tiffin on July 23.

Ryan learned that his brother was missing on July 28, from one of Rustan's neighbors. "I was a little concerned but not overly concerned, just for the fact that he's a grown man and can do what he wants," said Ryan. "But it's not normal for him not to tell somebody."

A police report was filed by Rustin's sister shortly after that.

His family says Burks withdrew money from his bank account and disappeared - but he didn't drain his accounts.

Ryan says would have withdrawn all of his money if he intended on disappearing.

That's why the family is concerned.

At this point, despite posting a description of Rustan's vehicle - and issuing a 'Be on the Lookout' bulletin - police have not had any reports of it being seen, according to Ryan.

For his part, Ryan says he's driven across the state of Ohio looking for his brother and says police have also done a good job.

"I commend the Tiffin Police Department, the detectives working on it. They've done an amazing job. Just, right now, we have run out of any direction to go," said Ryan.

Rustan drives a reddish or maroon 2007 Dodge Ram crew cab pickup.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rustan Burks, call Tiffin Police at 419-447-2323.