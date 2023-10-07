Ohio’s elected officials respond to Hamas’ attack on Israel

Saturday's attack on Israel by Hamas and subsequent counterstrikes by Israel left hundreds of people dead and thousands wounded.

OHIO, USA — The world remains in shock after an unprecedented attack against Israel by Hamas militants on Saturday morning.

Israel's right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, himself the subject of protests over his proposals to weaken Israel's Supreme Court, said the country is “at war” and vowed that Israel's military would "use all its strength to destroy Hamas' capabilities".

The surprise attack prompted elected officials in the United States to weigh in with varying statements of support for Israelis and Palestinians affected by the violence as well as the state of Israel.

In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement on Saturday morning saying he and his wife Fran "offer our support to the people of Israel and condemn this unjustified act by Hamas.”

Later, Dewine’s administration named October 7 and 8 as “days of prayer for the people of Israel.”

In a declaration signed by DeWine and Husted, Israel is described as sharing “deep beliefs in the values of Democracy, freedom, and the rule of law” with the United States. It goes on to say the “State of Ohio condemns this evil act of violence and aggression against the people of Israel.”

9th District Representative Marcy Kaptur issued two statements on Twitter. The first, at 1:13 p.m., offered thoughts and prayers for the people of Israel after the attack.

Hours later, Kaptur released another statement in which she described the attack by Hamas as “unforgivable”. She went on to say “we stand united in support of Israelis and Palestinians and pray for compassion and understanding in the days ahead.”

Just before 9:30 a.m., Northwest Ohio’s other representative, 5th District Congressman Bob Latta said “Israel has an unquestionable right to defend itself from this evil, and the United States will continue to stand with our strongest ally in the Middle East.”

According to the Associated Press, as of 8 p.m. eastern time on Saturday, it was estimated that the Israeli death toll stood at at 250 people with 1,500 wounded. In the Gaza Strip, at least 232 people were killed and 1,700 were wounded in strikes by Israel.

Israel has maintained a blockade of Gaza since Hamas seized control of the territory from the more moderate Fatah party in 2007.

Since that time there have been four wars between Hamas and Israel.