Ohio elected officials hear from industry leaders at manufacturing roundtable

The Center to Advance Manufacturing aims to better connect local higher education, manufacturing and economic development with state policymakers.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A collaboration between local colleges is working to strengthen the future of manufacturing in northwest Ohio.

The center's goal is to bring together local leaders in higher education, manufacturing, and economic development with elected officials to help guide future state policy.

"Hearing from industry, but it's also important for legislatures to hear from educators and vice versa," Tim Mayle, executive director of the Center to Advance Manufacturing, said. "When we talk to legislatures, we need to explain to them why it is important to prioritize that and it becomes easy to explain that when we have partners like our three schools that are not looking to compete, but are looking to complement each other across the region."

The discussion hit on the usual suspects: worker shortages, the need for job skill training and the advancement of automation.

But something new was brought to the table that everyone agreed is also a growing problem: language barriers between domestic and international coworkers.

It's something the researchers at the three partner colleges say is something they can help with.

"Focus on challenges that these companies that these companies are having here, and that we can help them," BGSU president Rodney Rogers said.

"This is really about taking care of the manufacturing workforce up and down the Interstate 75 corridor in northwest Ohio," state Rep. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, said.

It was the first of many discussions to improve manufacturing in our region.

And the goal is for this unified front to convince elected officials from elsewhere in Ohio to see the importance of manufacturing in northwest Ohio.

"That's how we're going to get things done. If we can listen to the community, listen to the people who are working through this, listen to the businesses and what they need," state Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, said.