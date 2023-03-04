Ohio's new distracted driving law takes effect tomorrow: Gov. Mike DeWine discusses impacts on drivers and cell phones

Violators will be given warnings during a six-month grace period 'as part of the effort to educate and help motorists adapt to the new law.'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — “PHONES DOWN. IT’S THE LAW.”

That's the message from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as a new statewide law that targets distracted driving takes effect Tuesday across Ohio -- and it brings some big changes when it comes to using your cell phone while behind the wheel.

“Lock your phone. Put it down. Put it in the console. Put it in the glove compartment," Gov. DeWine urged during a press conference Monday morning. "Just get it out of your hands so that your hands are on the wheel and your eyes are on the road.”

He also warned drivers that this is now considered a primary offense.

“Local law enforcement officers as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol who witness anyone manipulating their cell phone while driving can immediately initiate a traffic stop before that driver can cause a crash," he said.

So what’s changing as the new law begins?

“Beginning on April 4, 2023, it will be illegal in most cases for a driver to use or hold a cell phone or electronic device while driving on Ohio roads,” according Gov. DeWine’s office. “The use of cell phones and other electronic communications devices will be considered a primary traffic offense for all drivers, allowing law enforcement to immediately pull over a distracted driver upon witnessing a violation.”

Violators will be given warnings during a six-month grace period “as part of the effort to educate and help motorists adapt to the new law.”

Violations will start being issued in early October.

Throughout the grace period, Gov. DeWine said the state is launching a public awareness campaign with information being showcased on TV, online, billboards and radio to help educate drivers of the changes.

“This campaign will be out there everywhere," he said.

It’s important to note, however, there are some exceptions to the new law. These exceptions include:

Drivers reporting an emergency to law enforcement, a hospital, health care provider, fire department, or similar emergency entity.

Drivers holding a phone to their ear only during phone conversations, if the call is started or stopped with a single touch or swipe.

Drivers holding or using cell phones and other electronic devices while stopped at a traffic light or parked on a road or highway during an emergency or road closure.

First responders (law enforcement, fire, EMS), using electronic devices as part of their official duties.

Utility workers operating utility vehicles in certain emergency or outage situations.

Licensed operators using an amateur radio.

Commercial truck drivers using a mobile data terminal.