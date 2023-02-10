Enforcement of Ohio's distracted driving law begins Oct. 5. Here's what you need to know

The law officially took effect on April 4. There was a six-month grace period to educate motorists on the new changes to the law.

OHIO, USA — Enforcement of Ohio’s distracted driving law will begin on Oct. 5.

The law, which was passed in January, allows people to be stopped by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving. It specifically prohibits drivers from “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cellphone.

The legislature comes with some exceptions, such as if they are stopped at a red light, using a speakerphone function without holding the phone, or holding phones to their ears for calls but not using texting or typing functions.

The Ohio Department of Transportation recommends that drivers pull over to a safe location and park their cars if they must use their devices.

The law officially took effect on April 4. There was a six-month grace period in which law enforcement agencies issued warnings as part of an effort to educate motorists on the law changes.

On Oct. 5, officers will begin issuing citations. Here are the penalties if the law is violated:

1st offense in two years: 2 points assessed to driver's license, up to a $150 fine .*

2 points assessed to driver's license, up to a $150 fine 2nd offense in two years: 3 points assessed to license, up to a $250 fine.

3 points assessed to license, up to a $250 fine. 3rd or more offense in two years: 4 points assessed to license, up to a $500 fine, possible 90-day suspension of driver license.

4 points assessed to license, up to a $500 fine, possible 90-day suspension of driver license. Fines are doubled if the violation occurs in a work zone.

* Completion of a distracted driving course can help avoid the fine and points.



Last year, 10TV sports anchor Dom Tiberi testified in support of the legislation. Dom lost his 21-year-old daughter, Maria, in a distracted driving crash on Sept. 17, 2013.

Since then, the Tiberis and their 10TV family have been on a mission to teach young drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.

Maria's Message was created in 2016 and Dom has delivered her message over 150 times to schools across Ohio.

Dom has led the charge in teaching high school students – some just about to get their license – what an important responsibility driving is.