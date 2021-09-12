Ohio Dept. of Wildlife says people can resume feeding birds

There had previously been a recommendation that people stop feeding wild birds due to a mysterious bird illness.

OHIO, USA — Good news for those who like to “feed the birds” but have been unable to due to recent advisories by the Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODW).

A recent recommendation to stop feeding birds has been lifted.

According to the ODW, reports of sick or dead birds, who were possibly affected by a mysterious bird illness have slowed considerably.

The ODW says that may be because the illness primarily affected immature or fledgling birds and the breeding season has come to an end.

At the same time, it is still recommended that bird feeders are kept clean since other diseases can also be passed through feeding.

The ODW recommends using a 10% bleach solution, then rinsing the feeder, than allowing the feeder one week to dry.

If you see sick or dead birds you are asked to take a 7-10 day break from feeding.

The ODW says research is still being conducted over the cause of the mysterious illness.