Ohio Dept. of Job and Family Services launches child support mobile app

The app is designed to give users secure and easy access to their child support case information.

OHIO, USA — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) released a new mobile app that'll help families access child support case information easier.

“This new mobile app will give Ohioans we serve quick and easy access to their case information anytime and anywhere,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall.

The Ohio Child Support mobile app allows users to:

Register to access child support case/order and account information.

Make a payment by credit card or view instructions for making payments from their checking or savings account, either electronically or through the mail.

Choose how to receive payments by enrolling in direct deposit or the Ohio child support debit card program.

Review their payment history for the last 24 months.

Receive payment notifications and alerts.

View case details for their Ohio child support cases.

View and update their personal information, including contact, employment, health insurance and child information.

Contact their child support worker by safely and securely sending messages.

Find their local child support agency information, including phone number, address, website and directions.

The app is available for free on mobile devices through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.