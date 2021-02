Mating season is about to peak, which means backyard pets could be in danger.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Note: The above video is from a coyote attack in 2019.

The Ohio Department of Wildlife is warning residents to beware of coyotes for the next several weeks.

Coyotes are entering mating season, which lasts through March. Pay extra attention to cats and dogs that may be outside as coyotes will be more aggressive during this time.