Local News

Ohio Department of Transportation now hiring snow plow drivers and highway technicians

For select positions, ODOT will pay for and train workers to get their CDL.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Believe it or not, it’s already time to start thinking about winter, especially for those at the Ohio Department of Transportation

ODOT is currently recruiting seasonal plow drivers and other highway technician positions for this coming winter season. 

“We have both full and part-time positions available, we’re really looking for people who bring a positive vibe to ODOT!” said Hiram Crabtree, with ODOT district 2.

For select highway technician positions, ODOT will pay for workers to get their Commercial Drivers License (CDL) so long as they commit to working for ODOT for the next two years.

You can learn more about their open positions by clicking here.

