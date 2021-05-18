Ohio Department of Job and Family Services deals with fraud and overpayment issues in the billions

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reveals how much money has been lost through fraud and overpayments during the pandemic.

In a move to be transparent, The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reveals how much money has been lost through fraud and overpayments and how it will fix the problem.

"Wide-scale fraud and overpayments have been experienced nationwide during this global pandemic. No state has been immune," said Matt Damschroder, the interim director for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services warned people of overpayment issues in the millions of dollars.

"Total fraud overpayments in the traditional unemployment insurance program from the beginning of the pandemic through the first quarter of 2021, including the FPUA money, amount to approximately $21 million," said Damschroder.

Add that to total non-fraud overpayments and the pandemic unemployment assistance program, including the FPUA money, which amounts to about $1.2 billion.

ODJFS says its priority now is damage control and building confidence with claimants.

"To make sure that legit claims are paid as quickly as possible. And our focus right now is kind of on the part mission of resolving the backlogs, improving contact center times and making sure that we reduce the amount of fraud," said Damschroder.

The department also has a team dedicated to making the system better.

"The P3 team works hand-in-hand with our team at ODJFS. The P3 team consists of about 15 core experts in addition to about 30 other subject matter experts from 12 private companies in the banking and insurance industries who have loaned their help," said Damschroder.

As a reminder, people on unemployment will soon no longer receive the $300 federal payment ending on June 26.