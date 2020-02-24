COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is calling on all high school students across the state to help them in their fight against vaping use among youth.

By entering the ODH's Tobacco Program's "Anti-Vaping Video" contest, students will have the chance to earn up to a maximum of $10,000 in scholarship prizes.

Three videos and a People's Choice Award will be selected to win prize money, in the form of scholarships paid into the Ohio 529 College Savings Award, College Advantage. The top three prizes will be awarded May 13.

1st place - $10,000

2nd place - $5,000

3rd place - $3,000

People's Choice - $2,000. The winning video will be chosen by the attendees of the event on the day of the event.

The funds can be used for any higher education expenses at any federally accredited, four-year college or university, two-year community college, trade or vocational school, apprenticeship, or certificate program across the country. The award can also be used to cover tuition, fees, room and board, books, computers, or supplies.

Contestants have until Wednesday, April 15 at 5 p.m. to submit a 25-45 second video that addresses the dangers and negative effects of vaping and e-cigarette use.

Any video submitted may be used in statewide media campaigns.

ODH's hope is that students will learn more about the dangers of vaping while providing the department with youth-centered videos.

The health department said this is in response to the unexpected rise in e-cigarette and vaping use among youth and young adults.

More details on how to enter, the entry form and what is expected can be found here.

RELATED: The American Heart Association is leading the way in the fight against the e-cig epidemic

RELATED: Wood County teen vaping up 60% in past two years

RELATED: Trump plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors