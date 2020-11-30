Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper tenders resignation

Pepper took over the position in 2014.

OHIO, USA — David Pepper, chairman for the Ohio Democratic Party (ODP), has resigned from his position after nearly six years with the ODP.

"I write today to announce my intention to step aside as chair of this committee and party at year’s end, allowing a new leader to continue the important work in front of us," Pepper wrote in a statement on Monday. "The party has a full plate in 2021, 2022 and beyond—fighting for local wins, for fair districts, and to make statewide gains (including more Supreme Court gains) in 2022. I look forward to the ideas, energy and perspectives a new leader can bring to the fore, building on important foundations we have laid while taking needed new directions as well."

Pepper made the announcement in a letter sent to the executive committee members of the board, noting that he believes it is time to take the Ohio Democratic Party in a new direction.

"It has been among the deepest honors of my life to serve as chairman of this party since January 2015, and I’m proud of how much we have done together amid challenging times," Pepper wrote in the letter. "Since the tough 2014 election, after which you elected me chair, Ohio Democrats (all of us, working together) have made progress on important fronts at the state level— reelecting the nation’s best Senator, flipping 3 seats on the Ohio Supreme Court (first time since 1994), and netting several seats in the highly gerrymandered statehouse for the first time in the decade."

In his time as Chairman, Pepper redirected the Ohio Democrats towards a "bottom-up approach" focusing on installing public servants at the local levels of government. Pepper also pointed out the party's success in diversifying the growing political field in the state, mentioning the recent election of several minority candidates to positions of power.

"In Hamilton County alone, for example, Democrats just elected three Black women—and six women total—to the bench in a community that has long desired a courthouse that represents the community it serves...We also built strong working relationships with so many elements of the progressive infrastructure that have been so energized since 2016, partnering in everything from joint research to grassroots organizing to districting reform," Pepper said.

You can read the full statement from Chairman Pepper in the embed below:

Ohio, which has been considered a swing-state in past presidential elections, has moved more to the right in the past several elections.