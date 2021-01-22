95-year-old WWII veteran and Tuskegee Airman gets his COVID-19 vaccine at Magruder Hospital

'Why in the world would you take the risk of losing your life when you can take a shot that takes no more than a few seconds?' Harold Brown said.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — We've heard for almost a year that the elderly are more at risk of dying from COVID-19 than any other group of people. The Ohio Department of Health says that 5,079 residents at long-term care facilities have died from the coronavirus. That's almost half of all coronavirus deaths in the entire state of Ohio.

So it's no coincidence that 95-year-old Harold Brown signed up for a vaccine nearly a month ago. After a long wait, he finally received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Magruder Hospital on Thursday morning.

"Why in the world would you take the risk of losing your life when you can take a shot that takes no more than a few seconds," said the World War II vet and Tuskegee Airman.

He says there wasn't a line and hospital staff had him wait for 20 minutes to make sure there weren't any adverse effects.

He'll have to come back for another shot next month, but it's a small price to pay for the comfort of a vaccine.

We asked Brown for any advice he'd give to other seniors who are on the fence about the vaccine.

"All they've got to do is look at the numbers. If they want to see another birthday, I suggest they get in line to get their shot," Brown said.

PHASE 1B OF OHIO COVID-19 VACCINE

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, people 80 years of age and older become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

On the week of Jan. 25, people 75 and older will become eligible, along with people who have severe congenital or developmental disorders.

On the week of Feb. 1, people age 70 or older are eligible, as are employees of K-12 schools that commit to in-person or hybrid education by March 1.

On the week of Feb. 8, people 65 and older become eligible.