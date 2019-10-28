HOLLAND, Ohio — Newlyweds Jon and Taylor (Montague) Osmialowski did something rather unusual for their wedding photos on Saturday. The couple found themselves in a dilemma that led to them going down the aisle not just once, but several times, as a washed-out photo shoot led them to a local department store.

When rain comes on wedding days, the drops often can put a damper on all things planned outside, especially when you're hoping for a fall-themed photo montage. But, there's a reason for the existence of the old adage, “rain on your wedding day brings good luck." The Osmialowskis did not let the weekend's wet weather this stop their plans as steady rain and strong winds swept through the area.

The couple, who were engaged in October 2018, talked and made their first compromise as husband and wife when it came to figuring out the best course of action. After a discussion with their photographer, Beth Holliker of Flash Focus Imagery, the wedding party headed to the Target store in Holland.

This couple's wedding bliss filled the aisles as they posed for the pictures that they'll be looking at for the rest of their lives. Shared by Holliker on social media, the photos show the newlyweds in a kitchen display, Jon sitting in a shopping cart, the pair smooching by shelves of pillows, and posing with their wedding party looking on in housewares.

It's safe to say the Osmialowskis' photos will always be right on Target as far as uniqueness goes! We wouldn't be surprised if this sparks similar trips trips down the aisle for other couples who tie the knot.

Here's to the happy couple, who were registered ... at Bed Bath & Beyond. Congratulations to the Osmialowskis and to Holliker for some quick creativity!

