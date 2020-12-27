African-Americans in Ohio celebrate Kwanzaa virtually this year

Toledo Kwanzaa House has been holding Kwanzaa celebrations for more than 40 years

TOLEDO, Ohio — The day after Christmas marks the first day of Kwanzaa, the weeklong celebration of African-American culture.

Like many other celebrations this year however it will look a little different.

Toledo Kwanzaa House has been leading Kwanzaa celebrations for more than 40 years.

Although Kwanzaa starts the day after Christmas it isn't a religious holiday, but rather a celebration of history.

"We try to reconnect and commemorate a rich history so that our children know that they are important. There's a purpose for them," said Diane Gordon, coordinator of the Kwanzaa celebration. "They can achieve anything if we are able to get the education and encouragement from the elders."

Normally Kwanzaa celebrations are a social event and celebrated in person, but due to the pandemic, the celebration will be virtual this year.

Since it will be held online however, people celebrating the holiday from all over Ohio are joining together in the festivities.

"I think as a result of it we're probably going to do more collaborations, from this point on as far as the cities that participated," said Donald Lynn, committee member at Toledo Kwanzaa House.

Eight cities across Ohio are planning to log on for the virtual event.

The schedule is set for each of the seven days of Kwanzaa.

The event starts off with a drum call every morning at 9 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

"Then we go from drum call to libation, which is where we honor our elders, those who have gone before us. We honor them, and that's a big part of Kwanzaa," said Lynn. "Then we go onto health and wellness."

Committee members of Toledo Kwanzaa House say even though there's a pandemic, you can still celebrate Kwanzaa amongst yourselves and close family members.

"Observe Kwanzaa in your home together. We're not asking for large groups of people to be together because unfortunately, we do understand we have a pandemic," said Gordon.