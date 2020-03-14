OHIO, USA — On Friday, the Ohio Casino Control Commission instructed Ohio's four casinos to immediately comply with the directive issued by Gov. Mike DeWine barring gatherings of more than 100 people.

The directive was issued as part of an ongoing effort to thwart the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The casinos impacted are:

JACK Cleveland Casino

JACK Cincinnati Casino

Hollywood Casino Columbus

Hollywood Casino Toledo

Each casino is instructed to be in compliance with the directive by midnight.

In addition, properties must submit to the commission their plans to maintain compliance.

In a press release, leaders with the state's casino commission encourages stated that they are encouraging all casino properties to continue following the advice of public health agencies regarding the health and safety of employees and patrons.

