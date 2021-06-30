Ohio casinos seeing record revenue in recent months

Revenue has spiked to new highs, including at Toledo's Hollywood Casino. Some credit COVID-19 restrictions lifting and people craving events and activities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio's casinos are making a record-setting comeback.

Revenue has spiked to new highs, including at Toledo's Hollywood Casino. Some casino leaders credit COVID-19 restrictions lifting and people craving events and activities after being locked up at home for so long.

Records from the Ohio Casino Control Commission show Hollywood Casino Toledo reported $21.5 million in revenue in May; $22.5 million in April; and $23.9 million in March. That's up from $17 million in February of 2020, which was the last full month of revenue before the pandemic shut down the casino in mid-March.

Last March the casino brought in $7.6 million and absolutely nothing in April and May during the shutdown.

Those trends are right on par with the entire state which has seen an influx of folks looking to come out and gamble once again.

For Hollywood's general manager Brad Hirsch, it's a return to normal and a welcomed sight.