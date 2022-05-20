Ohio creates new card to help communication between law enforcement and people who are deaf or hard of hearing

The new card contains various pictures to help with the communication process by allowing the person using it to point at the images connected to the situation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio has implemented a new strategy when it comes to the way police communicate with those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Here’s how it works: The state created a new card that contains various pictures to help with the communication process by allowing the person using it to point at the images connected to the situation. It also showcases icons of common violations and tips to help officers to convey their message.

Some communication tips on the card are listed as follows...

When communicating with me, please: Get my attention first. Move to a well-lit area, when possible. Make eye contact when you speak. Repeat, rephrase or rewrite your request down if necessary.

Be aware that: Shining a flashlight in my face will make it difficult for me to understand you. I may need to communicate through a qualified sign language interpreter. I may need to connect an assistive device to my hearing aid or cochlear implant to hear better. A hearing aid or cochlear implant does NOT allow me to understand everything you say.



You can see the card below and download it for use HERE.

“Removing barriers for Ohioans with disabilities is crucial for helping them live self-determined, independent lives,” Gov. DeWine said in a press release Friday morning. “This new communication tool will improve safety for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community as well as law enforcement officers across the state.”

It comes as state officials say there are approximately 303,000 Ohioans who are deaf or hard of hearing.

“We appreciate our partners from the Community Centers for the Deaf, Deaf World Against Violence Everywhere and the Coalition for Deaf Access and Equity for collaborating on this practical solution to help bridge communication gaps and improve understanding,” said Kevin Miller, the director of Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities.

Copies of the card will also be printed and distributed to law enforcement agencies across the state.

MORE HEADLINES: