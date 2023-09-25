Ohio Bus Safety Working Group set to meet for 2nd time

The group is set to meet Monday afternoon to focus on the history of bus crashes across the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Leaders from across the state are set to meet on Monday to discuss school bus safety for the second time.

The Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group was formed more than a month ago after a school bus crash in Clark County killed one student and injured several others. The group is made up of a variety of educators from across the state.

They are set to meet Monday afternoon to focus on the history of bus crashes across the country. An expert from the National Transportation Safety Board will talk about some of the most high-profile bus crashes, what caused them and the injuries associated with those crashes.

A big topic the working group has been focusing on is whether seatbelts should be allowed on school buses. This is a big question many people have been asking, and even some lawmakers like U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown have made moves on it.

“Overwhelmingly the topic that is most discussed, with respect to the public submitting comments, is seatbelts. We're going to consider the topic of seatbelts, we're going to give it all the weight that it's due, but we're also considering both sides of the argument” said Andy Wilson, director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Another topic the working group will focus on at future meetings is the school bus driver shortage. The group realized that the recommendations it put forward have to be realistic for drivers to handle.

“We always have to fight the urge to deal with quantity issues by sacrificing quality issues. So we have to make sure we'll not lowering the standards just to get people in the door” said Wilson.