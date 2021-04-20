Active meth lab discovered, dismantled in Sandusky County

Agents found an active meth lab, evidence of prior meth labs, other drug paraphernalia and several guns and ammunition.

FREMONT, Ohio — An active meth lab was discovered and dismantled in Sandusky County's Green Creek Township on Monday after an investigation by the Sandusky County Drug Task Force and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

As a result of an investigation into the manufacture of methamphetamines at a residence in the 2700 block of Finefrock Road, a search warrant was executed at the address on Monday. No one was at the residence when agents arrived.

During the execution of the search warrant, signed by Sandusky County Common Pleas Court Judge Jon Ickes, agents found an active meth lab, evidence of prior meth labs, other drug paraphernalia and several guns and ammunition.

Agents from Ohio BCI clandestine drug lab unit dismantled the active meth lab. Due to the volatility of meth labs the Green Springs Fire Department was on scene to ensure the safety of the agents and the property.