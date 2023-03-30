Ohio BMV refunding veterans mistakenly charged for specialty license plates

The average refund will be about $60.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is refunding nearly 2,000 disabled veterans who paid for specialty license plates and shouldn't have been charged.

The BMV said it determined that it did not implement a change in Ohio law that allows certain disabled veterans to receive up to two free disabled veteran license plates and/or military license plates.

The bureau said that nearly 2,000 people were improperly charged for the license plates, as well as fees and taxes, since the law went into effect in October 2019.

The average refund will be about $60.

“The BMV deeply regrets this error,” said Charlie Norman, Ohio BMV Registrar. “We are grateful for Ohio veterans’ sacrifice and their service to our state and our country. We are undertaking an internal review to determine why the legislative change wasn’t adopted in a timely manner to ensure that this will not happen in the future.”

The BMV is in the process of contacting all veterans who were charged and refunds will be processed in the next month.

The BMV said it implemented a processing change so that veterans who qualify for free disabled/military license plates are not charged in the future.

The law applies specifically to veterans with a service-connected disability who are declared 100% disabled by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The law does not apply to personalized specialty disabled/military license plates.