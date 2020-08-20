Ohio BMV announces new 'print on-demand' tag service

The new process allows customers to print their temporary tag without going into the Deputy Registrar.

OHIO, USA — As the state of Ohio continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the avoidance of large crowds remains heavily advised by health and state officials.

One place you're sure to find a large crowd is your local BMV. In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles has implemented a number of new strategies to help eliminate crowds and long lines.

The latest strategy to be introduced is their "on-demand temporary tag printing" service available through OPLATES.com The new process allows customers to print their temporary tag without going into the Deputy Registrar.

“This is another example of how our administration is changing the culture of state government to be more customer-service friendly,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “You can run government more like a business and deliver convenience to your customers.”

The service is available to customers that have purchased a new vehicle in a private sale, new residents needing to obtain an Ohio title and those who have purchased a vehicle from a dealership that does not sell temporary tags.

Using the online system, temporary tags can be immediately printed and customers will able to use the full 45 days of the temporary tag.

The new print-on-demand temporary tags are being issued at most dealerships. BMV locations will continue to issue cardboard temporary tags until January 2021.