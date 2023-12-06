Ohio bill aims to give more authority to local governments over landfills

County and municipal officials want more funding and full time inspectors for out of state waste being hauled in and buried.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Local leaders want to gain more authority over how landfills are operated in the state.

Senate Bill 119, sponsored by Ohio Sen. Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin), aims to give local governments more authority over landfills and would limit the amount of out-of-state garbage that is brought in to be buried in Ohio. Though it would help communities across the state, officials within the Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Solid Waste District are focused on their largest landfill -- Sunny Farms Landfill near Fostoria.

"A lot of it is shredded material, so you really don't know what it is coming in there and not having anybody evaluating that, it puts us almost back to the 'Fox watching the henhouse' situation," Seneca County Commissioner Bill Frankart said.

Seneca County Commissioner Anthony Paradiso is also concerned with the current state of affairs.

"The influx of out-of-state trash, primarily from New York, has raised significant concerns among our constituents and residents across Ohio regarding the well-being of our environment, the safety of our water sources and the overall quality of life in our community and state," he said. "Under the current regulatory framework, our ability to address this issue has been limited, leaving our residents feeling vulnerable and unheard."

Frankart says in 2022 Sunny Farms Landfill paid the state more than $3.5 million in fees that are supposed to help pay for oversight functions. But according to the commissioner, only 21% of that is awarded to the local health department.

"When it comes down to our health department for the actual funding that they have, it's only about $800,000 a year that they have to help with oversight out there," Frankart said.

Frankart says this legislation would be vital for the county if Sunny Farms Landfill completes their project of expanding operations.

He says local governments should have the authority to decided what the landfill fees go toward, and says local health departments should receive enough funding to hire their own full time inspector.

"We think we need to help health departments out to help get more boots on the ground, get more testing done to find out what's coming in there at the Sunny Farms Landfill," Frankart said.

After public testimony, S.B. 119 will be revised into its final version, and the Seneca County Commissioners are hoping it can be added to this years budget by the end of the month.

"This transformative shift in the law will empower these agencies to enforce stricter regulations, monitor waste disposal practices more effectively and safeguard the health and well-being of our constituents," Paradiso said.