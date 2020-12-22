Ohio bill allowing home delivery of distilled spirits passes legislature

The bill heads to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine next for signature.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill allowing the home delivery of distilled spirits in original containers was passed on Tuesday by the Ohio legislature.

"The ease of home delivery - especially during a pandemic - provides added convenience for Ohio consumers and additional revenue for the state," said David Wojnar, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Vice President off State Government Relations. "We urge Governor DeWine to sign this measure so the Ohio Division of Liquor Control can move forward in making home delivery available to consumers."

Home delivery is, of course, accompanied by the same regulations that all beverage alcohol purchases require by law, such as age verification to ensure underage customers do not illegally access alcohol and prohibitions on serving intoxicated customers.

The spirits industry has made many adjustments amid the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic and is doing their part to maintain public safety while modernizing practices with home delivery.

