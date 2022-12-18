Ohio Senate Bill bans use of gas chambers to euthanize domestic animals

The last gas chamber was removed from a county animal shelter in 2021. Still, the bill ensures the method of euthanization will never be used again in the state.

OHIO, USA — A decades long effort by the Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to end a cruel method of euthanization has finally been explicitly enshrined in the Ohio Revised Code.

Under the recently passed Senate Bill 164, county run animal shelters in Ohio will no longer be allowed to euthanize domesticated animals with a gas chamber.

Proponents of the bill say they engaged in a years-long campaign with over a dozen Ohio counties to get this method of euthanization to end.

And they’ve had success.

According to the Ohio SPCA, the last gas chamber was removed from a county shelter in June 2021.

Still, the passing of S.B. 164 is being seen as a victory in that gas chambers will never again be used in the state.

John Bell, a lawyer with Ohio SPCA, says at one time thousands of animals a year and possibly into the tens of thousands of animals were euthanized using inhumane methods.

That’s despite a statute that was already in the O.R.C. saying that no domestic animal shall be destroyed “by any method other than a method that immediately and painlessly renders the domestic animal initially unconscious and subsequently dead.”

"I cannot speak to why anyone would have ever thought that gassing was legal under this immediate and painless rule, but they did,” said Bell.

Bell says the SPCA spent years uncovering evidence of cruelty in euthanization practices in violation of that passage.

This included shooting, the use of homemade gas boxes and gas chambers.

They also engaged in a campaign of awareness raising and public pressure.

It’s been a long journey, but the organization is happy to see their work pay off.

The Senate Bill 164 passed the Ohio House on Thursday after already having been passed by the Senate. It’s expected that Governor DeWine will sign the bill into law.