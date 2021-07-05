BGPD: Woman found dead inside home on Clay Street; detectives, Ohio BCI investigating

2 crime scene unit trucks were outside of a home on Clay on Monday morning and agents were seen taking photos and removing items from the residence.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green detectives and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in the 200 block of Clay Street on Monday morning.

According to the Bowling Green Police Division, officers received a report of a woman not breathing at the address at 5:08 a.m. The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to the scene and discovered the woman was deceased.

Police detectives responded to the scene to investigate and the Ohio BCI was contacted to assist in the investigation.

Trucks with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were parked outside the Clay Street residence Monday morning and agents entered and exited the house, removing items Monday morning.

Agents were spotted all morning long, taking pictures on the driveway side of the house and removing clothing and a pair of running shoes from the house in the 200 block of Clay.

WTOL 11 has a crew on the scene and we are awaiting further word from Bowling Green police. We've also reached out to the Ohio Attorney General's Office for further information.