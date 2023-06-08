63-year-old man dies after fatal officer-involved shooting in Ashland County

The Ohio BCI says no officers were injured.

ROWSBURG, Ohio — An investigation is underway after one person was fatally shot during an officer-involved shooting in Ashland County.

According to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a call for a man with "suicidal tendencies" in the 200 block of State Route 250 in Rowsburg on Saturday at around 7:56 p.m.

Upon arriving, a man was located sitting in a lawn chair in the backyard. Officers attempted to talk to the man as they approached him, but he threw his cell phone down to the ground and confronted cops with "deadly force."

"Deputies used their service weapons and returned fire striking the male. The male died due to injuries at the scene," according to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office.

The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Larry Dunham.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation tells 3News that they were requested by the Ashland County Sheriff's Office to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting.

At this time, the Ohio BCI's investigation is active and ongoing.

