Ohio-based group hoping to bring joy to prison inmates by sharing Christmas cards

Cards From Christ is hoping to collect 200,000 Christmas cards in time to distribute them to every single inmate in Ohio by Christmas.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Prison can be a dark and lonely place, but one group has learned something as simple as a Christmas card can change one inmate's entire outlook on life.

When Kent Money with Cards From Christ saw the impact bringing just a few Christmas cards to one prison had, he knew he was onto something.

"So for the following year, I asked for even more cards and I ended up with 900 which I thought was a lot, and every man in the room got 30 cards," Money said.

This year, Money's goal is 200,000 cards, enough for every single inmate in Ohio to get a handful.



"It's just a two-sided card and what they'll do is they'll write a personal note or a word of encouragement, some people write scriptures," Money said. "Then they'll sign only their first name and they never put it in an envelope."



Michael Frazier is a former inmate from Toledo. He still has the card he received four years ago. He says it was the hope he needed during a difficult time.

"You're sitting there and you know some of us haven't had contact with family in years - I mean years - and you're sitting there and it's Christmas time and you're wondering what's going on and if you're forgotten," Frazier said.



If you would like to send a card to an inmate, the group is asking you to try to get them in by Dec. 1.

Go to this Facebook page for directions and the do's and don'ts.

Mail to cards to:

Cards From Christ

PO Box 392