Ohio Auditor's office investigating city of Perrysburg

A complaint obtained by WTOL 11 includes accusations regarding three city employees, including the city's former law director, who resigned last week.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Auditor's office confirmed Monday it is investigating the city of Perrysburg.

A spokesperson said the investigation is "ongoing," but did not provide further details. WTOL 11 also obtained the original complaint, which stems from an anonymous letter addressed to former City Councilwoman Deborah Born dated Jan. 11 of this year.

The complaint, which was signed "The employees of the city of Perrysburg," levies accusations against three people: Human Resources Manager Kelly Chalfant, City Administrator Bridgette Kabat and former Law Director Kathryn Sandretto, who resigned last week.

The allegations include Chalfant working on her photography business on city time, Kabat's husband benefitting from city contracts and Sandretto treating city workers "like dirt." It's unclear if the state is investigating any or all of these claims, or something different.

It appears Born forwarded the letter to the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Sandretto's resignation letter was submitted by email to Kabat and Mayor Tom Mackin. The city provided the email at the request of WTOL 11. Sandretto's email reads:

"I respectfully resign as law director for the City of Perrysburg as of December 1, 2022."

No further comment or reason was given for her resignation. A job posting for Perrysburg law director appeared online Monday.

WTOL 11 has not been able to reach Sandretto for comment.

