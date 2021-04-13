Ohio auditor finds Lucas County drug abuse organization improperly billed patients

Amount of inaccurate payments totals more than $400,000.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber's Office found a northwest Ohio drug abuse program inaccurately billed for more than $400,000.

An examination of the Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program of Lucas County's 2018 Medicaid compliance revealed $414,414 in inaccurate billing, and $81,649 in overpayment in a six-month period. The auditors found there was no supporting documentation for the sample of withdrawal management with extended on-site monitoring services selected for the examination.

The auditors confirmed the provider had no documentation for any payments for the withdrawal management service.

Auditors identified the entire paid amount for this procedure as an improper payment. The office recommended the provider work with the Ohio Department of Medicaid to arrange for repayment of these services.