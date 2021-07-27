Ohio attorney general rejects proposal to legalize recreational marijuana

The proposal wanted to allow Ohioans age 21 and older to buy and possess 2.5 ounces of marijuana.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a proposal that would add a chapter to the Ohio Revised Code to legalize recreational marijuana.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said they received the summary language for “An Act to Control and Regulate Adult Use Cannabis” from the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol on July 27.

The proposal aimed to allow Ohioans age 21 and older to buy and possess 2.5 ounces of marijuana and allow people to grow as many as six plants inside their homes.

In a statement Thursday, Yost said his role in the petition process is to determine whether the summary is a fair and truthful representation of the proposed statute and this does not meet that requirement.

A response letter sent to the petitioners notes seven defects within the submitted summary. Click here to view the letter.