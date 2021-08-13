Ohio attorney general provides update on settlement agreement against opioid distributors

The “OneOhio” settlement agreement is a statewide effort to resolve litigation between Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is providing updates on a settlement agreement in connection to a legal battle with three large opioid distributors on Friday.

The “OneOhio” settlement agreement is a statewide effort to resolve litigation between Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.

The three distributors and Johnson & Johnson agreed to a $26 billion nationwide settlement for their roles in the opioid epidemic last month.

Under the settlement, Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen would fund roughly $809 million in treatment and prevention programs across Ohio.