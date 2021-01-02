x
Ohio Attorney General discusses 'new developments' concerning HB 6, bribery case

Last month, Dave Yost moved to stop FirstEnergy Corp. from collecting special fees from customers that were set up under the bill.
Credit: WBNS-TV
Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speaks in Columbus, Ohio in March 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost discusses "new developments" concerning HB 6 Monday morning, according to a release from his office.

The scheduled press briefing was at 10 a.m.

HB 6 is at the center of a $60 million federal bribery probe that alleges then-House Speaker Larry Householder used the money to politically position for and succeed at passing the bailout bill.

The bill, which was passed by the Ohio General Assembly last year, provided a billion-dollar bailout to FirstEnergy and its affiliates and reportedly saved two nuclear power plants from closing in northern Ohio.

Last month, Yost moved to stop FirstEnergy from collecting special fees from customers that were set up under the bill.

