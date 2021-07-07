WATCH LIVE | No indictment issued against officers in deadly Cleveland shooting of Arthur Keith

Shortly before the press conference, Yost's office announced two central Ohio cases have been referred to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney.

CLEVELAND — After nearly eight months since the Nov. 13 shooting death of 19-year-old Arthur Keith, the Ohio Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday that no officers will be indicted in the incident. The new details were announced during a Wednesday morning press conference.

“This investigation was presented to the grand jury, and the grand jury ultimately felt that officer Griffiths acted reasonably, and therefore there was a no bill to that indictment," said Senior Attorney General Anthony Pearson. "The case was not indicted and none of the officers were indicted for any criminal conduct.”

Pearson noted there were no body cameras that captured the incident -- but there is some footage from that night.

“The aftermath of what happened was captured on video. A camera from the Housing Authority captured, not the shooting, but Mr. Keith falling and officers approaching him at that point in time.”

Back in December, Stanley Jackson, an attorney with The Cochran Firm - Cleveland, told the media they planned to conduct their own investigation into the role of CMHA officers in the deadly incident.

"We will be relentless and unrelenting in this case," Jackson stated at the time. "We will find the answers."

Additionally, just moments before the press conference was set to begin, Yost's office issued a press release to announce the Bureau of Criminal Investigation has referred two Central Ohio investigations regarding two deadly officer-involved critical incidents to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney.

Here's the information on those cases from Yost's office on those two cases:

On March 8, 2021, a fatal officer-involved critical incident occurred on northbound Interstate 270 on the Walnut Creek Bridge involving Andrew Teague and law enforcement officers from the Columbus Division of Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 21, 2021, a fatal officer-involved critical incident occurred at 3171 Legion Lane involving Ma’Khia Bryant and a law enforcement officer from the Columbus Division of Police.

We streamed Yost's press conference live, which you can watch in full below: