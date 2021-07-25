Over $18 million in grants awarded to artists and organizations by Ohio Arts Council

Of the 746 individual grants that were awarded, 47 went to artists or arts organizations in northwest Ohio.

OHIO, USA — The Ohio Arts Council Board has approved an historic amount in arts grants in its initial and primary round of funding for 2022.

Nearly 750 Grants worth more than $18 million have been awarded to artists and arts organizations around the state.

That's the largest amount of grant dollars in the agency's history.

A total of 47 grants will be going to artists and organizations in northwest Ohio.

The money will go towards things like artists, operating expenses and new projects.

According to the Ohio Arts Council the amount invested in in-school residencies for teaching artists in pre K-12 schools throughout the state will quadruple compared to four years ago, funding $1.4 million via TeachArtsOhio compared to $340,000 in 2018.

Most of the largest grants in the state went to Cuyahoga, Franklin, and Hamilton Counties, including a $743,989 grant to the Musical Arts Association in Cleveland, $348,580 grant to the Columbus Association of for the Performing Arts, and a $744,934 grant to the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Individual grants were as low as several hundred dollars.

The Toledo Museum of Art received a $323,327 grant, the largest in northwest Ohio and one of the largest in the entire state.

Other northwest Ohio grant recipients include the Arts Commission of Greater Toledo , the Black Swamp Arts Council, the Toledo Jazz Festival, the Lakeside Association, and Tiffin Theatre, Inc., the Performing Arts Center of Putnam County/Putnam County Foundation, the Hancock County Performing Arts Center, as well as many others.

Northwest Ohio county grant totals (approx.)

Lucas - $767,800

Hancock - $43,400

Erie – $43,300

Wood – $35,100

Seneca -$26,000

Ottawa - $13,500

Defiance - $13,300

Putnam - $10,800

Williams - $10,800

Fulton - $3,900

The Ohio Arts Council is a state-run agency which aims to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically through its support of the arts.

