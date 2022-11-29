180th Fighter Wing to conduct air defense exercise Wednesday afternoon

The exercise will involve fighter jets in close proximity to an aircraft simulating a potential threat in the skies above northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

SWANTON, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video report initially aired Aug. 23, 2022, as part of a feature on the 180th Fighter Wing's night flight training.

The Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will take to the afternoon skies above northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan on Wednesday.

The response capability test will involve fighter jets from the Swanton-based 180th flying in close proximity to a civil air patrol aircraft simulating a potential threat, according to a news advisory from the fighter wing.

The exercise will serve as an evaluation of the 180th's response and coordination procedures to a simulated potential threat aircraft, known as a Track of Interest.

Fighter jets will be seen and heard over the Toledo area as well as Monroe and Detroit in southeast Michigan, in particular, on Wednesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

The exercise flights may be relocated, delayed or canceled if there is inclement weather.

