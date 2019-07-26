TIFFIN, Ohio — Monday's hearing for Sunny Farms Landfill before the Seneca County Health District has been postponed indefinitely after a Thursday night consent agreement was reached between the landfill and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

That settlement includes $1.71 million in civil penalties to resolve alleged violations of past water pollution, solid waste and air pollution control laws. Sunny Farms also has agreed to pay an additional $2.01 million for underreported and mischaracterized fees associated with waste entering landfill facilities.

At a Feb. 28 meeting, the Seneca County health board voted with intent to deny the license for the landfill after years of complaints from residents about strong odors in the greater Fostoria area. Board members at that meeting received a standing ovation from frustrated residents when they voted to put Sunny Farms on notice that its license was in jeopardy. The landfill cannot operate without a license.

“If just one bad egg can spoil the bunch, imagine the damage one rotten landfill can do,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “The people of Fostoria don’t have to imagine that stench. They’ve lived through it and it’s our hope the settlement today will offer a breath of much needed fresh air.”

The landfill was expected to make its case for renewal before the board on Monday at 9:30 a.m. However, Ben Nutter, director of Community Relations for Tunnel Hill Partners, the parent company of Sunny Farms, said that the company entered into a consent agreement with the EPA late on Thursday. As a result, the board canceled the Monday morning meeting as it considers its next move.

That was confirmed by the health district. Health Commissioner Beth Schweitzer said that she had not reviewed the agreement yet, but that board members would talk about it at their Aug. 5 meeting.

"There definitely have been improvements," Schweitzer said. "We want to continue to be vigilant and do what we need to do to keep our citizens safe and healthy."

The settlements filed in Seneca County Common Pleas Court state that $1.1 million of the fine will be paid to the OEPA and $600,000 will be held in a trust titled “The Fostoria, Ohio Community Trust.” The trust is being created for the purpose of improving public health and wellness in and around the Fostoria community and/or for the protection, conservation, preservation, and enhancement of the air, water, public lands and natural resources in and around Fostoria.

According to Nutter, the EPA has ruled that the company is in “substantial compliance” with reporting requirements. He said Sunny Farms has agreed to meet additional requirements set out by the EPA. If they fail to meet those new requirements, they will be subject to additional penalties.

“From the beginning when we realized there were issues, we put safeguards and precautions in place and that has been taking effect, and the regulatory agencies are beginning to see that.”

The settlements also include benchmarks and regulations about future operations at the landfill. The Seneca County Health Board had threatened to deny Sunny Farms its operating license.

“We now have a clear plan moving forward, with the full backing and authority of the court, to ensure that short and long term environmental issues at Sunny Farms are effectively addressed,” said Laurie A. Stevenson, OEPA director. “This consent order also sets aside funding for community projects to improve the quality of life for residents of Fostoria and areas surrounding the landfill.”

11 Investigates has released a number of stories this year detailing the frustrations of residents, who have complained of health issues and being inconvenienced by sulfur dioxide emissions from the property. The landfill has invested millions of dollars into technology and processes to control the odors.