Climb in positivity rate puts Ohio on its own travel advisory list

Ohio is warning against traveling to or from the state as its COVID-19 positivity rate rose above 15 percent, placing it on its own travel advisory list.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio is now on its own travel advisory map because of a high COVID-19 positivity rate.

For the second time since the pandemic began, Ohio's positivity rate rose above 15 percent. According to Ohio officials, the positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community

"The United States is the number one country right now," ProMedica's Dr. Brian Kaminiski said. "So we are in the United States where Wuhan was in December."

The Buckeye State issued an updated warning this week, saying anyone traveling to or from Ohio or a designated high positivity state should self-quarantine for 14 days.

"If travel is avoidable it definitely reduces your risks," Kaminski said. "The risks are the same as they've always been, it's just travel in and of itself exposes you to that risk."

Kaminski says for some, travel is unavoidable. So if you do need to travel, make sure to wear your mask and avoid large gatherings.

"The number of patients who are testing positive for COVID has gone up across the board in this area," he said. "In other areas of the state and other areas, we are worse off than we were back in April."

Travel agents have had a difficult year like many.

"I've never worked so hard to lose so much money," Travel Connections owner Dawn Kelly said.

She joked that earlier this year, her agency was focused on canceling trips and getting refunds. But she says international travel has bounced back.

"A lot of destinations that need a negative COVID test on file or taken with you," she said. "But every destination is different and we're just playing it by ear, keeping track of what's happening in every destination."

Kelly added she has people traveling every week. But she doesn't expect business to return to normal until 2022.