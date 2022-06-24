Motion filed to dissolve injunction against Ohio's 'Heartbeat' law

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday filed a motion to dissolve the injunction against the state's "heartbeat" law.

The motion comes roughly an hour after the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In 2019, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the legislation which prohibits abortions after the first detectable fetal heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

A federal judge blocked the law shortly after DeWine signed it. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, the bill could likely become unblocked.

In the filing, Yost said that the ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization represents a "substantial change in the law" and repeals the current law supporting the court decision.

BREAKING: We filed a motion in federal court moments ago to dissolve the injunction against Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, which had been based on the the now-overruled precedents of Roe and Casey. pic.twitter.com/4TTYv8jeU2 — Attorney General Dave Yost (@DaveYostOH) June 24, 2022

Currently, Ohio law does not ban most abortions until 22 weeks. After that time period, abortions are only allowed to save a patient's life or when their health is seriously compromised.

State law also limits public funding of abortions to cases of rape, incest or endangerment of the patient's life, public employees' abortion-related insurance coverage and coverage offered in the Affordable Care Act.

Two trigger bills are on hold in the Ohio Legislature, but a key legislative leader has said he anticipates needing to write new legislation after the decision is reversed that more carefully reflects the actual ruling.