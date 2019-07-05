The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) is asking for the public's help in locating Samuel Leon Miller, aka Leon Johnson.

The 48-year-old is wanted by the Lucas County Sheriff's Office for failing to appear in court for sexual assault charges and charges of theft from persons in a protected class.

He is also wanted by Toledo police for armed robbery with a gun.

Officials say Miller's last known address was in the 200 block of Bronson Avenue and he is known to do handyman work and tree removal.

Miller is described as standing at 6'2" and weighing 215 pounds.

Officials say Miller may have fled Ohio and is possibly on his way to Wisconsin or Mississippi.

There is a reward of $1,000 for information leading to Miller's arrest.

NOVFTF will go anywhere in the United States to arrest him.

Anyone with information should call the NOVFTF at 1-866-492-6833 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.