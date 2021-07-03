Officials in Perry County searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Teagan Walker was last seen leaving her home in New Lexington on June 9.

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio — Officials in Perry County are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to the sheriff's office, Teagan Walker was last seen leaving her home in New Lexington on June 9.

Walker is considered to be endangered.

She is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 186 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Walker's mother believes she may be in the New Lexington/Crooksville area or the Pataskala area where she used to live.