Officials: Body believed to be missing Ottawa Co. woman Amber Eichner found in south Toledo

The body has not yet been identified by DNA analysis, but law enforcement officials believe it is the body of Eichner. Her husband John has been charged with murder.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — The office of the Ottawa County prosecuting attorney says a body found in south Toledo is believed to be that of missing Genoa woman Amber Eichner.

Amber Eichner, a mother of four girls, went missing from Genoa on April 14.

Amber's estranged husband John Eichner is now being charged with murder in addition to previous charges against him child endangerment and tampering with evidence.

During the course of the investigation, police received a tip from a friend of John's that John asked if he could bury a dead dog on the friend's property in south Toledo. The friend gave John permission to do so.

Police conducted a search and excavation of the site and found human remains. Although the body has not been identified through DNA analysis, law enforcement officials believe it is the body of Amber Eichner. DNA analysis is currently underway. The Lucas County Coroner's office says the cause of death was determined to be strangulation.

Officials say on April 23, a report was received that John Eichner was missing and the couple's four children had been abandoned by John in Tennessee. That same day, Eichner's cell phone pinged a tower in Cleveland, Tennessee, at 1:45 p.m. and on a tower west of Cleveland, Tennessee, at 3:30 p.m.

Amber had custody of the children.

Police say when John dropped the children off at a relative's house in Tennessee, he had them get out of the car with six bags of clothes and left.

John was missing until he was arrested by police on April 27. He will be arraigned in Ottawa County Municipal Court at 1:30 p.m. on April 28.

Three cars were also towed to the Toledo Police Department's impound lot as part of the investigation.