Officers awarded for heroism during apartment fire

Two Whitehouse police officers rushed into the burning apartment to warn the people inside and help them to safety.
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — The Village of Whitehouse is celebrating two of its own.
Tuesday, the village honored Sgt. Brad Baker and Officer Ken Scheuerman for their heroic actions during an apartment fire on Heller Street on Oct. 17.
Bodycam video posted on the Village of Whitehouse Facebook page shows the pair going door-to-door to warn people inside and to help get them out safely.
Congratulations to Sgt. Brad Baker and Officer Ken Scheuerman. Thank you for your service to the Whitehouse community.Posted by Village of Whitehouse, Ohio on Thursday, November 18, 2021
Their actions, Whitehouse Mayor Don Atkinson says, helped save the lives of the people living there and a cat.
Atkinson credits training with preparing both men to jump into action.
"The training that we provide for them, but more so than the training, it's their care for the safety of others in our community that causes them to put their lives at risk."
Whitehouse police chief Mark McDonough says Baker and Scheuerman went above and beyond the call of duty.
"It just goes to show we have officers in your community that go above and beyond, and they go above and beyond not only for the people that are sitting here, but for their fellow man in this village," says McDonough.
Fire chief Josh Hartbarger echoed that sentiment.
"These gentlemen put aside the safety of themselves to save others," Hartbarger says.
Mayor Atkinson presented both men with the Meritorious Service Award.