Officers awarded for heroism during apartment fire

“ … more so than the training, it’s their care for the safety of others in our community that causes them to put their lives at risk …” - Mayor Don Atkinson on the heroic actions of Sgt. Brad Baker and Officer Ken Scheuerman On the morning of October 17th, Sgt. Baker and Officer Scheuerman of the Whitehouse Police Department were the first to respond to an apartment fire on Heller Road. They immediately entered the complex and went door-to-door to alert residents to exit the building. Thanks to them and the actions of the Whitehouse Fire Department and the Waterville Fire Department, everyone inside - as well as a cat - were evacuated safely. On November 16th, Sgt. Baker and Officer Scheuerman were recognized at the Whitehouse Village Council Meeting and were each awarded a Meritorious Service Award by Whitehouse Mayor Don Atkinson. In this video, you’ll see some of the amazing body cam footage, as well as the recognition ceremony. Congratulations to Sgt. Brad Baker and Officer Ken Scheuerman. Thank you for your service to the Whitehouse community.