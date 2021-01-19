Gov. DeWine orders flags in Columbus to be lowered at half-staff in honor of fallen Toledo police officer

The officer died on Monday after a standoff with a suspect.

OHIO, USA — Governor DeWine has issued an order to lower all U.S. and Ohio flags in the Columbus-are after a Toledo police officer was killed in the line of duty on Monday evening.

Officer Brandon Stalker of TPD was involved in a standoff with a suspect in central Toledo, which resulted in both Stalker and the suspect being shot.

"Fran and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker. He is the second Toledo officer killed in the line of duty in less than a year," Governor DeWine said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends, Chief @gkraltoledo, and the everyone at the Toledo Police Dept."

Governor DeWine continued, writing "in honor of Officer Stalker's life and service, I have ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds in Lucas County and at the @OhioStatehouse, Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower in Columbus until sunset on the day of his funeral."