Honoring Officer Stalker | Officer Stalker funeral route set for Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department released the procession route for fallen Officer Brandon Stalker who died in the line of duty last Wednesday.
Police say road closures will begin early on Tuesday, around 6 a.m. and will continue into late afternoon. Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays and detours. The department is thanking residents for their understanding in advance.
The funeral to honor Officer Stalker will be on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. at Savage Arena. It will be open to the Stalker family, friends and law enforcement only.
If you want to show your support, you can begin to line the route at noon:
The funeral procession will end at Toledo Memorial Park, 6283 Monroe St., for private services.
Officer Stalker, 24, died after being struck in the head by a bullet while on perimeter duty during a standoff with the suspect on Monday. He leaves behind a fiancee and two children - a 7-year-old daughter and an infant son.
Officer Stalker's obituary was published Thursday and shared by TPD:
Brandon M. Stalker, age 24, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 18, 2021 at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital. He was born on October 12, 1996 to David and Cosette (Lowe) Stalker in Toledo. Brandon was a 2015 graduate of Whitmer High School. He played baseball throughout high school and travel ball. Brandon went on after school to coach Whitmer baseball and was a mentor to many kids. He had a huge heart and was always helping others. Brandon entered the Toledo Police Academy on July 31, 2018 and graduated on March 2, 2019. He was a proud Toledo Police Officer until the end of his watch.